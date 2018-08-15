Applications opened for SA female entrepreneur challenge

Applications have opened for South African female entrepreneur challenge #0to6matters, a collaboration between Innovation Edge and The Startup Hatchery.

The goal of the challenge is to develop solutions to the question: “How might we create environments that support positive early life experiences for children in Khayelitsha between the ages of zero (conception) to six?”

The winning three ideas will each receive business incubation and ZAR5,000 (US$370) cash, with the challenge open to all women entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas that “turn unexpected spaces into engaging places” and create networks or points of support for young mothers.

Entrants are required to submit their applications here before August 17, after which 10 female entrepreneurs will be selected to workshop their ideas on August 25 in Khayelitsha to test their assumptions. They will then have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of investors and industry experts, who will select the top three winners.