BongoHive launches Social Enterprise Academy Zambia

Zambian incubator BongoHive has announced a partnership with the Social Enterprise Academy that will see the innovation and entrepreneurship hub operating the social franchise of the academy’s world class learning and development programmes.

BongoHive and the Scotland-based Social Enterprise Academy International have launched the Social Enterprise Academy Zambia to deliver learning and development programmes with a focus on practitioner-led learning.

The programmes are customisable, practical and responsive to the needs of organisations or people transitioning into the social impact space or those already well-established in the space.

By adding this stream of programming to its work, BongoHive said it was consolidating its commitment to catalyse the growth of Zambia’s entrepreneurial community through support programmes, workshops and events.

“As Zambia’s first technology and innovation hub, BongoHive has been at the forefront of ecosystem building for entrepreneurs in Zambia. By adding Social Enterprise Academy programmes which support people and organisations working for social change, BongoHive is meeting the needs of those who see entrepreneurship as a vehicle to solve some of the most pressing problems in our communities,” said Lukonga Lindunda, co-founder and executive director of BongoHive.