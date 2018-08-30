The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi) has launched the latest of its Tech Skills and Job-Readiness Programmes for disadvantaged South African youth interested in a future coding or software development career.

Young, unemployed South Africans are invited to apply before September 10 to the Java Launch CapaCiTi training and placement programme, set to kick off in Johannesburg and Cape Town in late September.

The CapaCiTi programme run by CiTi is a full-time tech career accelerator for youth, which earlier this year significantly scaled up its programme delivery to support even more talented young tech enthusiasts.

Programmes are to be run at its brand-new tech student campus in Salt River, Cape Town, and at the CapaCiTi training hub at Resolution Circle in Milpark, Johannesburg. CapaCiTi students have direct access to CiTi’s technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The goal is to equip 3,000 young South Africans with industry-demanded technology and business skills, placing graduates into internships and permanent jobs in South Africa’s leading companies. The Java Launch programme is the most recent high impact programme available to youth in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The programme teaches students to code with Java, but also the broader technical and business knowledge needed to succeed in the workplace. CiTi said it will prepare participants for careers as junior software developers, software testers, software analysts and software engineers.

All candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years old, previously disadvantaged, South African citizens, and currently unemployed. Applications are open here.