Data science talent accelerator launched in Ghana

Data science talent accelerator Blossom Academy has launched in Ghana, aiming to provide a talent pipeline for startups and equip university graduates with relevant skills.

Blossom Academy recruits, develops and deploys industry-specific data science talent, enabling employer partners to succeed and grow.

Through in-person, online and on-campus sessions, it aims to create a pathway for university graduates with diverse backgrounds to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities to reach their potential as data science professionals.

Students that successfully complete the programme are employed within the analytics division of Blossom Academy, under a two-year contract, along with industry certification and continuing education.

“Blossom Academy primarily works with leading startup companies to design a curriculum that addresses their data-related deficiencies. In return, they give them preference to their top graduates,” the academy said.

“They then work with educational institutions such as DataCamp, Data Science Institute, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to repurpose their world-class resources for the training programme.”