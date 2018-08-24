Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-based BAZIKS will launch a crowdfunding campaign later this year as it bids to expand its offering and roll out paid services.

Launched in 2017, BAZIKS is a continuous music playback application dedicated to Congolese music, available on Google Play.

The app now has more than 350 artists, nearly 1,500 hours of music and 8,000 subscribers, and has signed an agreement with Congolese copyright company SOCODA to exploit the entire catalogue of Congolese music.

BAZIKS will launch a crowdfunding campaign in October as it bids to build a community of Congolese music lovers, while in the meantime it will proceed with the launch of its paid offering. The startup also plans to expand into the niche market of diaspora Congolese.

“We are proud to have reached the four off the beaten track tests: proof of feasibility, concept, positioning and scalability of our product through the Digital Lab Africa award. Not to mention the support of the Institut français de Kinshasa, which accompanied our deployment to Kinshasa,” said BAZIKS founder Baya Ciamala.

“The end of this phase has enabled us to confirm that there is indeed an opportunity that we must now structure around the mission we have given ourselves. We believe that with a good strategy and a good ramp-up that we will operate in the coming days, it will be possible to generate a profit margin to attract potential investors.”