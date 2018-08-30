Kenyan data collection startup Bamba acquired by UK energy firm

Kenyan data collection startup Bamba Group has been acquired by the UK-based Maximeyes Group, a business incubator, investor, and energy solutions provider.

Launched in 2013, Bamba uses proprietary technology that specialises in rapidly gathering cost-effective and high-quality consumer insights from emerging markets that can be otherwise challenging to reach.

The startup’s SMS, app and web data collection software enables clients to communicate, survey and obtain feedback from beneficiaries, clients, suppliers and the public.

Bamba, which took part in the Techstars accelerator in Austin in 2016, closed its first investment round in early 2017, from a host of investors including Maximeyes. It has now been acquired by the London-based firm, which was founded in 2004 and boasts a portfolio of companies covering energy solutions, battery storage technology, recruitment and property.

“We’ve been involved with Bamba since their launch and are impressed by the capability of their technology and the opportunity to further develop the software into new markets. The acquisition helps us to strengthen our technology portfolio and bring better solutions to our customers,” said Shamir Jiwa, founder of Maximeyes Group.

Bamba was launched by co-founders Al Ismaili, Shehzad Tejani and Faiz Hirani, with chief executive officer (CEO) Ismaili saying the team was “excited” by the vision Maximeyes has for the Bamba technology.

“In particular, exploring how we utilise the technology to collect data and incentivize some of the group’s customers. In addition, we are also excited to be able to extend the incentive offering to include energy credits as well as mobile airtime,” he said.