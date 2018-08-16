Kenyan startup M-Changa partners global crowdfunding platform GlobalGiving

Kenyan startup M-Changa has partnered GlobalGiving, a crowdfunding platform for non-profits, to allow the latter to accept donations in Kenyan shillings.

GlobalGiving has served as a capacity-strengthening partner to nearly 500 non-profits in Kenya, raising more than US$4.6 million for Kenya-based projects since 2002.

Through the partnership with M-Changa, which allows users to fundraise for various causes and projects, GlobalGiving donors will be able to make donations in Kenyan shillings via mobile money platforms such as via M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

“This is an important milestone for GlobalGiving because it will open up new fundraising possibilities for our non-profit partners in Kenya. When our partners can connect with donors from their own communities, as well as with donors around the world, their sustainability and impact increases,” said GlobalGiving co-founder and president Mari Kuraishi.

“M-Changa sees a huge opportunity for Kenyan civil society through local giving. Thanks to our partnership with GlobalGiving, thousands of CSOs will have access to world class tools for sustainable and effective resource mobilisation,” said Matt Roberts-Davies, general manager at M-Changa.