Lagos Startup Week to take place next month

The fourth annual Lagos Startup Week will begin on September 24, showcasing the city’s growing startup community and bringing together entrepreneurs, innovators and investors for a full week of learning and networking.

This year, the theme of Lagos Startup Week is “Getting Started”, and a broad range of sessions and activities have been curated for growth and early stage startups.

The aim of the event is to provide entrepreneurs with insight on raising capital, marketing, sales, bank loans, exit strategies and more.

Over the years, Lagos Startup Week has featured prominent Lagos based entrepreneurs such as Oluyomi Ojo of Printivo, Shola Akinlade from Paystack and Toyin Oshinowo from Delivery Science, as well as investors from companies such as Accion, Y Combinator, the Case Foundation, Techstars, Seedstars, Village Capital and the IFC. This year is no different.

“It’s going to be a busy week, so make sure you plan your schedule in advance. Our goal from the first Lagos Startup Week has been to create a platform where entrepreneurs, founders and investors learn, network, find customers and get answers. Every year, we keep getting better at this and encourage new companies to participate” said Olumide Olayinka, the event’s chief organiser.