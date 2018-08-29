MEST welcomes largest cohort yet to entrepreneurship training course

The Accra-based Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) has chosen its largest cohort of Entrepreneurs in Training (EITs) yet, with representatives from 12 African nations.

MEST, which recently graduated its 2018 cohort, said its 2019 batch had the largest geographical representation in its history, with individuals from Cameroon, Ghana, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Mali, South Africa, Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

This is double the number of nations represented in the 2018 class, which MEST said was testament to the increasing reach of its programme. Members of the 2019 cohort competed to demonstrate their passion for learning, technology and entrepreneurship.

“Following the tough hours and miles we put into finding this class, I am certainly excited about the diversity of the cohort. This diversity is not just about nationalities; it is also seen their backgrounds, passions and experiences. Each of member of this class proved many times through the intense recruitment process that they deserve to be here,” said MEST recruitment lead Tobi Lafinhan.

In addition, the class of 2019 also comprises of a large number of entrepreneurs who were already active in the technology and startup ecosystem prior to joining the MEST programme.