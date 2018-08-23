Nigeria’s Lizzie’s Creations rebrands, launches new app

Nigeria’s Lizzie’s Creations, the startup behind the AfroTalez episodic storytelling app, has rebranded as it launches its latest product.

Lizzie’s Creations will from now on be known as ZenAfri, a name which chief executive officer (CEO) Elizabeth Kperrun-Eremie told Disrupt Africa encapsulated its Afrocentric values and mission to create world-class applications with a unique African flavour.

“The rebrand was primarily inspired by the need for a name that on first glance reflects what we as a company are about,” she said.

“The word “zen” is interpreted as a state of “enlightenment” or “unique knowledge”, and so our new identity directly represents our goal of educating and creating enlightenment while promoting and staying true to our core African cultural heritage.”

Meanwhile, ZenAfri las launched its latest app, an interactive novel titled “Decisions: Cecelia’s Choices”. It follows the story of a teenage girl in an African suburb, and highlights the unique challenges she has to navigate through daily. The players make decisions that affect how the story unfolds, and they also get to experience some of the consequences of these decisions.

“I am extremely excited about Decisions – Cecelia’s Choices. It’s a project we had in the works for quite a while and it’s amazing to see it finally come to life. At ZenAfri, our goal is to educate while telling Africa’s rich stories and Decisions does just that,” Kperrun-Eremie said.

“By putting the players in the position to make life choices for Cecelia, our lead character, we create an experience that is a lot more immersive and entertaining. As with any of our products, there are also educational elements. We hope that as our players make these decisions it not only entertains but inspires discussions on some of the unique challenges faced by young African women.”