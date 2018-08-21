Nigeria’s TeachersAroundMe helps educational professionals secure jobs

Nigerian startup TeachersAroundMe has developed a digital platform that allows professional teachers, linguists, counsellors and skill trainers to access job opportunities.

Launched in May of last year, TeachersAroundMe connects educational professionals with clients around them in need of their services, as well as offering CV fine-tuning, training and mentoring to make professionals interview-ready and employable.

Uptake has been fast, with the platform already having over 5,000 professionals listed on the platform, and around 4,000 clients.

Founder Arik-Olakunle Awodein said the startup had been formed to help both jobseekers and employers.

“Most of these professionals submit CVs, walking their feet off, clothes ripped, and shoes chopped, in search of a job at the wrong place. It doesn’t end at this,” he said. “Employers also waste time going through lots of unqualified applicants’ CVs, conducting unnecessary interviews, and leaving positions vacant for a long period of time. This is where we come in.”

TeachersAroundMe helps users by sourcing, screening and connecting them with their preferred choice of professional and or employer. The self-funded startup, which is in the process of securing angel investment, does charge for its skill acquisition programmes, while there are also commission fees when jobs are secured.

“The company was founded to restructure the education, moral and skill acquisition system by bringing quality education closer to the people, regardless of who they are, where they are, their age, gender and background,” Awodein said.

“We are not just a company connecting professionals to clients: we are a family, a community, building others.”