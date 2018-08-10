Pitch your startup at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has opened applications for the NES #24 Startups Pitching Event, which aims to connect new ventures looking to raise funds with potential investors.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) was incorporated in 1996 as a non-profit, private sector organisation with a mandate to promote the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.

It will hold the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on October 21, where eight selected startups will pitch in front of an audience of venture capitalists and investors. The event is being held in partnership with the Lagos Angel Network (LAN).

Startups can be engaged in any sector of the economy, including health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transport, and can apply by August 31. Successful applicants will be announced on October 5.