Quidax launches in Nigeria

A European-based company called Quidax launches her digital assets exchange in Nigeria.

Their story dates from 2016 when the founders came together to create a platform that will leave a dent in the world of finance and their goal is to give opportunities to as many that want to be a part of a great story of wealth circulation.

They are launching with a trading platform which guarantees a simple, secure and seamless interface that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. At launch, Quidax will allow users buy and sell six cryptocurrencies, expanding to over 20 in the next three months. This instantly makes Quidax the largest exchange operating in Africa by the sheer number of choices available to users. These assets include Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Gold, and Bitcoin cash.

Unlike most exchange platforms, Quidax takes away the tedium of running between minimised phone apps while transacting and offers users a buffet of assets to buy and sell. The all-in-one benefit of the platform has seen users trooping en mass to sign up for trades on their platform.

According to the CEO for Africa, Buchi Okoro: “Having taken into consideration the problems besetting the current global financial landscape, the mission of Quidax is to challenge the status quo, to push humanity forward and thus, the exchange is a step towards our goal of breaking down financial barriers and increasing opportunities to wealth creation.”

The company would also engage heavily in blockchain and cryptocurrency education to increase the level of understanding in Nigeria, something that is lacking today.

The company would also engage heavily in blockchain and cryptocurrency education to increase the level of understanding in Nigeria, something that is lacking today.



