SA’s Fastvan pivots to SaaS platform for logistic firms

South African startup Fastvan, which began life as an e-courier platform targeted at individual consumers, has pivoted towards a new model, launching an end-to-end, on-demand SaaS platform for logistics firms.

Founded in 2015 by David Nur, Fastvan was initially an “Uber for packages” that allowed people to use their mobile phones have goods couriered from one place to another.

The startup has now pivoted, launching an end-to-end, on-demand SaaS platform to solve the delay, middleman and paperwork problems that come with traditional shipping. It no longer works with members of the public, but rather provides logistics providers with a white labelled, cloud-based system to manage their operations.

Fastvan’s new platform consists of a mobile app for customers and drivers, and includes a central dashboard from which clients can plan, schedule, analyse and track deliveries as well as create quotes and book courier services, removal, and domestic delivery services.

The platform was established with the idea of moving all logistics business online to help improve efficiency and transparency, and guarantee convenience and value for clients by removing costly and outdated processes such as phone calls and accumulated paperwork.

Fastvan, which claims to have no direct competitor in South Africa, has also launched its services in Ukraine and United States (US).