SA’s Snapplify partners Econet for zero-rated e-books

South African edtech startup Snapplify has partnered Econet to make 240,000 e-books and educational resources available to readers around Africa at no data cost.

The partnership sees Snapplify’s catalogue – ranging from educational content to leisure reading – zero-rated on Econet’s network spanning Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana, Lesotho, Ghana, and Uganda.

According to the partners, the high cost of data can be a prohibitive barrier to e-reading adoption in Africa, holding back digital education infiltration. By removing the data cost, e-books will be more accessible for everyone. Users will be able to access materials via mobile, tablet and desktop.

“As an African company with an African focus, Snapplify has always worked towards addressing education challenges. Not only does Econet also have a strong education focus, but, like Snapplify, they are specifically interested in practical solutions for common problems, such as access to materials and the high cost of data,” said Mark Seabrook, Snapplify’s operations director.

“We are excited at the opportunity to work with Econet, and as we continue to expand into Africa, we hope this partnership will allow us to reach more readers and improve access to digital educational materials on the continent.”

Launched in 2012, Snapplify claims to be the largest e-book aggregator in Africa, and has expanded across South Africa, as well as opening offices in Kenya, the Netherlands, and the US.