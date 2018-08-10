Seedstars seeking Ugandan startups

Applications are open to the Kampala leg of Seedstars World, with 10 startups to be selected to pitch for the chance to represent Uganda at the global finals in Switzerland next year.

Seedstars is back on its world-touring road again, following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, which was won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta. African events have already been held in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda and Libya.

The event returns to Kampala for the fifth year running on August 24 – and will be held at Outbox Hub, – when 10 startups will pitch head-to-head for the chance to progress to the Switzerland-based finals, where the global winner takes home up to US$1 million in equity funding.

“Seedstars World is a platform that connects investors and stakeholders with the next generation of entrepreneurs. Since this will be our fifth time organising the event at Kampala, the stakes are high and we are very excited. We’ve been in this ecosystem for more than four years now and know there are companies in Uganda developing high-quality products. We are looking for the best and will take it with us to Switzerland in 2019,” says Claudia Makadristo, regional manager for Africa at Seedstars.

Startups applying to pitch need to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. Seedstars will also look at a startup’s potential regional and global scalability.

Applications are open here, until August 13.