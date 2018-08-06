Shop on Amazon from Ghana with startup Eazyloop

Ghanaian startup Eazyloop is allowing users to shop on international platforms like Amazon and have their purchases delivered to their door within two weeks.

The logistics startup aims to allow easier access to international shopping for Ghanaians, while also allowing MSMEs to consolidate packages from multiple suppliers and ship to destination all on one platform.

Co-founder Andrew Nyakpo told Disrupt Africa Eazyloop launched in July of last year in response to the problems faced by Ghanaian MSMEs in sourcing merchandise from suppliers abroad.

“Most of them rely on relatives, who have neither the time nor expertise to handle their consignments. Eazyloop is providing those warehouses, which are linked to our online system, to give businesses owners a birds eye view of their merchandise from the moment it arrives at our warehouses to when its delivered to them in Ghana,” he said.

The self-funded startup has secured a strategic partnership with a US-based warehousing and air freight firm in order to link Ghanaians with purchasing opportunities abroad, and after a slow start has seen a dramatic uptake in usage.

“We currently have over 4,000 signed up users and have processed over 200 unique shipments. Our system has also evolved over the last couple of moments and we have now attained product-market fit,” said Nyakpo.

Eazyloop is now looking to add ocean freight to its offering, and expand its origin countries to the likes of the UK and China. Customers are charged shipping fees plus a per-day fee for however long a package stays in its Ghana warehouse beyond a free 30-day period. Nyakpo said the startup has pulled in almost US$40,000 in revenues over the last eight months.