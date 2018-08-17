TIVA Motos supports back-end of Rwandan moto-taxi industry

Startups like Rwanda’s SafeMotos and Uganda’s SafeBoda have received a lot of attention, connecting motorbike taxi riders with customers via mobile. But TIVA Motos is using tech to help drivers in another way – sourcing products and services.

Launched last September, the Kigali-based TIVA Motos is an Android-based e-commerce app that enables moto-taxi riders to access products and services available at multiple stores across the country.

Users can make payments for products directly through the app, earn loyalty points in return for future discounts, and share reviews.

Founder Tito Karambizi told Disrupt Africa the team had noticed that riders were being overcharged for products and services, had limited information on them, and were paying mostly in cash.

This, he said, was a very inefficient way of working, something the self-funded TIVA Motos was looking to address. Early uptake has been good, and 2,500 riders are already using the app. TIVA is only active in Kigali, right now, but does have plans to expand.

“We will expand to other towns in Rwanda as soon as we get funding from investors. Hopefully if all goes well expansion to other towns will be in 2019,” said Karambizi.

“We make through riders subscribing to our services, getting commissions from selling products and services for our partners, directly selling from TIVA restaurants and stores, and advertising.”