Ugandan moto-taxi app SafeBoda launches in Nairobi

Ugandan motorcycle taxi app SafeBoda has launched in Nairobi, Kenya, with plans to rapidly expand its coverage over the coming weeks.

Founded in Kampala four years ago, SafeBoda connects qualified, professional and trained riders to passengers in need of convenient, safe and affordable transport at the click of a button.

It now has over 5,000 trained drivers serving more than 100,000 customers every week in the city, and has made Nairobi its first market outside of Uganda.

SafeBoda is currently available in Westlands, Parklands, Lavington, Upper Hill, Kilimani and Riverside, and will be rapidly expanding its availability over the coming weeks and months to ensure all of Nairobi has access to SafeBoda drivers.

The startup promises users they will be connected to a trained SafeBoda within five minutes, offering fair prices and accountability.