Workshop17 to open 3 new SA co-working spaces

South African co-working company OPEN has announced it is to open three more Workshop17 spaces across the country in the next nine months, while it is also undergoing a rebrand.

OPEN, a joint venture of Refuel Properties and Growthpoint, designs, builds and manages co-working spaces, and runs the Johannesburg-based OPEN Maboneng and Workshop17 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, which opened its doors in 2015.

It is now set to open three new Workshop17, with another four in the pipeline, which will create a connected community of about 4,000 members from over 1,000 companies.

The first new Workshop17 location, to open on October 1, will be Tabakhuis in Paarl, followed by the Fire Station in Rosebank on November 1, and 32 Kloof Street in Cape Town on April 1 next year.

Meanwhile, OPEN has also rebranded to Workshop17 across all its spaces, bringing them all together under one brand.0

“What has always set OPEN apart from other co-working spaces and what will continue under the Workshop17 brand, is our belief that you don’t have to sacrifice excellence and beauty in your quest for creativity and innovation,” said Westleigh Wilkinson, operations and sales director of OPEN.

“Our spaces will always be beautiful and well run. But more than that, we foster a living, vibrant community that is creative, and inspiring, and this will continue to be our focus under the Workshop17 banner.”