Zimbabwe’s Artienex launches e-commerce platform

Zimbabwean startup Artienex has launched an e-commerce platform that helps informal traders reach out to new customers.

Launched this month, Artienex allows sellers to list items at fixed prices, or sell via online auction. All traders have to do is open their online store and let the platform do the marketing on their behalf.

The startup charges a US$0.50 commission on every sale made through its platform, and was launched to encourage the growth of e-commerce in Zimbabwe.

Co-founder Artwell Kamanga told Disrupt Africa Artienex is attempting to partner with leading supermarkets in Zimbabwe in order to launch a “click and collect” option countrywide, which will also feature a delivery option.

“At the moment the website only serves Zimbabwe but there are some strategic plans to extend this to the rest of southern Africa, particularly South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique,” he said.