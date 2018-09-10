10 e-health startups to pitch in Merck Accelerator Lagos Satellite Programme

Ten West African e-health startups have been selected to pitch for the chance to collaborate with global healthcare firm Merck at the conclusion of its Lagos Satellite Programme.

The Merck Accelerator has been holding Satellite Programmes across Africa this year, with other editions taking place in Nairobi and Cape Town. The programmes offer startups a gateway to potential collaboration with Merck, with participants asked to submit ideas related to a number of Merck’s ongoing projects.

The Lagos Satellite Programme concludes with a pitch event at Seedspace Lagos, with 10 startups selected to pitch in front of an audience of healthcare and life sciences experts for the chance to collaborate with Merck.

Startups selected to pitch include Nigeria’s Vinsighte, which uses optical character recognition and a camera to help blind and visually impaired persons live more comfortable lives; Ghana’s Chekkit, an anti-counterfeiting and consumer insight analytics platform; Nigeria’s Farmpadi, which provides farmers with an SMS and sensor-based monitoring device; and Nigeria’s FrontierSS, which has developed a micronutrient loaded, chitosan and soy protein blend.

Also pitching are health data analytics startup WellNewMe, Ndiagnostics startup PreDiagn, mobile medical advice platform BrillHealth, hybrid health information management system SYNC CITY, business solution for pharmacies Opacus Technologies, all from Nigeria, as well as Cameroonian telemedicine platform GIC Space.

The winner of the programme will secure a US$3,000 cash prize, a trip to the Merck Innovation Centre to pitch for a collaboration project, membership for up to 12 months at Seedspace Lagos, access to Merck Innovator Academy TrainToInnovate, and the chance to connect with a community of founders and innovators in the region.