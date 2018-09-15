15 Nigerian teams picked for FbStart Accelerator

Facebook has announced the 15 Nigerian teams that will take part in its FbStart Accelerator, held in partnership with Co-Creation Hub (CcHub).

The FbStart Accelerator, which will take place at Facebook’s new NG-Hub at CcHub, is a research and mentorship driven six-month programme for teams creating solutions with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and Internet of Things (IoT).

It will provide the 15 chosen teams with the technical and business support they need to build and optimise value-driven products for growth. The programme will also match the startups with resources from Facebook and CcHub.

The selected teams include six building AI-based solutions, namely Plant Doctor, Lara.ng, Chiniki Guard, DeepStack, Say Peace and Insyt, and five focused on IoT: GRICD Agroservices, Smart Electricity, TrepLabs, UpNepa and Cycles.

Three more – Quadron Studios, Project Move and Team Kanji, are using VR, while Vetsark is the only data science team selected. Startup teams will each receive US$20,000, while students teams will receive between US$5,000 and US$15,000 depending on the level of education.