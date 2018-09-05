5 startups picked for 1st Seedstars event in Guinea Bissau

Global startup competition Seedstars World has selected five startups to take part in its inaugural event in Guinea Bissau, where they will compete for a place at the global final and the chance to win US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Kenya, and heads to Guinea Bissau for the first time tomorrow (September 29).

With the support of the local host Innovalab, the event will see one startup chosen to take part in the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April of next year, where it will compete for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

The selected startups are food waste prevention platform Bandim Online, learning startup Get Knowledge, opinion polling platform iGope, tracking and monitoring service Moriah GB, and solar startup Ubuntu 2S.