5th Blockchain Africa Conference set for Joburg, CT

The fifth annual Blockchain Africa Conference will be co-located between Johannesburg and Cape Town early next year, bringing together blockchain experts, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Blockchain Africa will take place in Johannesburg between February 28 and March 1, and in Cape Town on March 6, assembling experts, thought leaders, innovators, disruptors, business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Attendees will come together to network and share their insights around blockchain technology, with the conference focusing on how blockchain can move Africa forward and positively impact various industries and organisations.

It will feature interactive panel discussions, while expert speakers will look at various use cases by both financial and non-financial institutions, from initial coin offerings (ICOs) to blockchain startups working to ensure transparent and trustworthy elections in Africa.

The Blockchain Africa Conference 2019 has already received backing, with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) on board as the 1st Gold Sponsor. Early bird tickets are available until September 30.