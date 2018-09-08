Zambian hub BongoHive has welcomed nine startups into the eighth edition of its Launch accelerator, which will help them gain traction and scale up.

The Launch accelerator is a six-month programme that offers access to co-working space, matches startups with a relevant industry mentor, and offers services such as legal and accounting.

Over the last three years, BongoHive said the programme had supported 79 startups, with alumni of the accelerator going on to raise over US$800,000 in funding to date.

The startups selected for the latest edition are fintech startup Payit, food truck business Burger Queen, production agency Phat Media, health startup Dawa, hair retailer Merci, cosmetics company Bantu Blends, water vendor Strutting Investment, energy company M-Power, and property crowdfunding platform Daonari.

Launch culminates with a demo night where startups will have the opportunity to present to judges and investors from across Zambia.

“There is immense opportunity in supporting the growth of the local ecosystem and the many startup founders that are solving problems via entrepreneurial efforts. We are also very proud to be able to leverage on many local and international partners in making this a success so far,” said BongoHive co-founder and executive director Lukonga Lindunda.