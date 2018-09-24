Accenture looking for Africa’s top 30 tech startups

Management consultancy firm Accenture has launched its Africa’s Top 30 Tech Startups initiative, which aims to give exposure and opportunities to leading innovative ventures.

Accenture is looking for startups founded by Africans that are solving problems in business, government and civil society.

These startups should be closing significant market gaps, have innovation at the core of their business, be able to demonstrate exponential growth, and have a market validated product.

Selected startups will join the global Accenture Open Innovation network, which allows their products to be considered for other opportunities across the globe through Accenture. They will also gain media exposure as one of Africa’s Top 30 Tech Startups.

The top 30 startups will also participate in an Accenture-led corporate market access week in Johannesburg, where they will be exposed to pitching techniques, client co-creation sessions and speed dates, and be invited to client workshops to co-create and pitch with Accenture’s project teams.

Applications are open here until October 7.