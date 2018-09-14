African startups named winners of Pitch AgriHack

Startups from across Africa have been named winners of the annual Pitch AgriHack competition, taking home cash prizes in various sizes.

Pitch AgriHack is run by the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA), in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRA), Women in Tech Africa, Nigeria’s Wennovation Hub and Suguba Africa.

Disrupt Africa reported in July African startups comprised 23 of the 26 finalists of the competition, and the winners have now been announced.

In the early-stage category, Kenya’s Illuminum Greenhouses, Benin’s Fenou Packaging, and Nigeria’s Farmignite were named winners alongside Jamaica’s Develop Digitally, and awarded grants of between EUR5,000 (US$5,700) and EUR7,500 (US$8,700).

In the advanced category, Ghanaian startups Cowtribe and Agro Innova were named winners, as well as Nigeria’s Ankora Global Services and CLIN SARLU of Togo. They were awarded grants of between EUR12,000 (US$13,900) and EUR15,000 (US$17,400). A special prize for the best Francophone startup led by a woman was awarded to Fenou Packaging of Benin.

“These are entrepreneurs who have been inspired to make a difference – to help transform agriculture for future generations and to encourage young people to see the potential in farming and agribusiness. They are showing a pathway to enable the modernisation of agriculture. They are shining a light on the hope that will greatly improve rural lives and make agriculture attractive and profitable to youth who are too often migrating to cities in search of better opportunities,” said CTA director Michael Hailu.