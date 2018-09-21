Applications open for Nigeria-based Founders Incubator programme

The Nigeria-based Chinook Lab has opened applications for its Founders Incubator programme, which offers selected startups access to training and services, and up to US$150,000 in funding.

Chinook Lab, powered by Chinook Capital, said its programme, for which applications close on October 31, focuses on market validation and customer acquisition.

The company is looking for four disruptive Nigerian startups to incubate and help grow into exciting, viable, venture-scalable businesses, in spaces such as fintech, agri-tech, transport, energy, ed-tech, media and e-health.

Chosen startups will take part in an intensive four-month incubation programme, and gain access to US$25,000 in pre-seed funding. They will be connected with Chinook’s corporate partners, receive mentorship and business development training, and have the chance of accessing US$125,000 in follow-on funding from Chinook Capital’s fund and its co-investors.