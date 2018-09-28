Digital Health Access app launches in Ghana, Uganda

E-health startup Digital Health Access has launched its app, which connects users with health professionals, in Ghana and Uganda, aimed at providing quicker and less costly consultations.

Launched in May, Digital Health Access connects users with doctors, lawyers and counsellors online through phone, text and video chats.

“With Digital Health Access you consult specialists online, discuss your past medical history, submit your tests and make an appointment to see the contacted specialist. One can discuss multiple symptoms or conditions during a single consultation without needing to pay additional fees,” co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Hilda Asiimwe told Disrupt Africa.

“Tests can also be ordered by our specialists and the existing ones can also be discussed. Digital Health Access is dedicated to creating continuous digital health consultations and solutions that afford people the ability to receive world-class medical treatment without having to physically visit the clinic.”

Asiimwe’s co-founder Richmond Ampabeng Bediako is based in Ghana, and as such the startup is pursuing a dual market strategy from launch.

“We found it easy to launch in the two countries. However we have agents in other countries that we have presence in, for example the US, UK and Kenya, who are constantly adding consultants on the system and also conducting business on our behalf,” Asiimwe said.

The self-funded business, which is in the process of raising US$500,000 to help us scale its product, has already seen well over 1,000 downloads, and on some days consultations have approached 100. In all, 30 hospitals, five law firms and six counselling companies are affiliated so far, all paying a monthly fee.

“Our target is to have reached 1,000 consultants on our platform and have at least 10,000 consultations a day,” said Asiimwe.