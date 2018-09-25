Egyptian bus-booking startup Buseet raises seed funding round

Egyptian bus-booking startup Buseet has raised a seed funding round to increase its product offering and expand to other markets in the MENA region.

Founded by Amr El Sawy, Khaled Mahmoud and Mohamed Emad in 2016, Buseet provides an easy to use tech solution to help people book buses for their everyday commute.

The startup expanded operations to Dubai earlier this year, and has now raised a seed funding round from investors including 500 Startups, Cairo Angels and other angel investors from the Gulf and Singapore to scale to new markets and expand its offering.

“We’re excited about this round that will help us expand our team and strengthen our tech to offer a high-quality service for everyday commuters,” said Amr El Sawy, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Buseet.

“Moving forward our focus is to shift more car owners to save time and effort wasted in driving to ride Buseet, hence improve their daily commute experience while reducing number of cars and traffic.”

Aly El Shalakany, chairman of Cairo Angels, said his organisation was pleased to have closed the Buseet deal and to have co-invested with 500 Startups and other angels.

“We are very confident that Buseet can compete and continue to deliver a compelling solution to a very real problem that is clearly identifiable across emerging markets and beyond,” he said.