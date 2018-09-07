Final call for entries to AppsAfrica Innovation Awards

Startups have one week left to apply to the fourth annual AppsAfrica Innovation Awards, celebrating the best in mobile and tech from across Africa.

The AppsAfrica Innovation Awards – showcasing the continent’s most innovative ventures – provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and networking opportunities with over 300 industry peers at the awards ceremony in Cape Town on November 12.

Winners are also invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2019 to join more than 400 tech leaders from across the continent.

The awards provide are open to corporates, established ventures or startups who have launched tech services in at least one African market.

Applicants must operate in one of the 14 categories covered by the awards: Disruptive Innovation, Health Tech, Best African App, Enterprise, Blockchain, News and Entertainment, Edtech, Fintech, Agritech, IoT, mCommerce, Mobility, Social Impact, and the Changing Africa Award.

Applications will be assessed by a team of industry expert judges who are selected based on their knowledge, influence and contribution to the improvement of technology and business in Africa.

Entries can be submitted here until September 14, with the shortlisted finalists announced in October 2018.