First developer cohorts complete Andela Fellowship

Nigerian software engineer training startup Andela has celebrated the first set of developers to have completed its four-year Fellowship, with these graduates now expected to start their own ventures, join global and local companies, or take senior developer roles at Andela.

Andela hosted over 300 attendees at an event last week to mark the occasion, with the developers having completed the rigorous four-year technical leadership programme, which saw them acquire management experience and technical expertise in software languages such as Ruby on Rails, Javascript, Python, Ruby, and React Native.

They have worked as full-time team members with global companies such as Viacom, Github, InVision and Wema Bank’s ALAT via Andela’s distributed work model, and will now move on into full-time positions or launch their own startups.

“Andela has cemented its position as the company that invests in Africa’s most talented software engineers, and I am proud to be celebrating the Fellows’ commitment and successes after four years of hard work,” said Dr Omobola Johnson, board member of Andela and senior partner at its investor TLcom.

“The 18 developers who have completed their Fellowship should be really proud of themselves; I’m excited and eagerly looking forward to seeing them flourish in their tech careers. You are the proof of the Andela narrative that brilliance is evenly distributed.”