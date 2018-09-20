Ghana’s Zeepay partners MoneyGram for international mobile payments

Ghanaian fintech startup Zeepay has partnered MoneyGram to enable customers around the world to send money directly to more than 11 million mobile wallets in Ghana.

Zeepay offers services such as retail payments via mobile money, international remittances, third party payments and domestic transfers, and was one of 30 companies to launch at the DEMO Africa event in Lagos, Nigeria in September 2015.

The startup secured seed funding of US$200,000 in November of the same year, and has now partnered MoneyGram to allow Ghanaians to receive funds sent online or at MoneyGram’s thousands of locations in 200 countries around the world straight into their mobile wallets.

“Together with MoneyGram, we are building the future digital payments ecosystem in Ghana. I look forward to seeing the launch of similar services in other African countries,” said Andrew Taki Appiah, managing director at Zeepay.

“This is an important milestone for MoneyGram in Ghana as we’re now offering real-time, seamless service to our customers and giving them more choices about how to receive their funds – at a physical location, directly to a bank account or a mobile wallet,” said Grant Lines, MoneyGram’s chief revenue officer. “Giving consumers the flexibility to choose between digital and cash pick-up is, and will continue to be, a competitive advantage for the company.”