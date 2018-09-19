Here are the 11 startups pitching at Seedstars DRC

Global startup competition Seedstars has selected 11 startups to pitch at its event in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a place at the global final and the chance of securing US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars, which has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda and Senegal, takes place in the DRC for the second time on September 21, with the support of local host Ingenious City.

The winner of the pitching event will win a place at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next April, where they will compete with other startups from around the world for US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

Selected startups include agri-tech solution AfriNTIC, off-grid energy access provider Alternative Energy Technologies, business management software EBUTELO, public safety solution EHE, and payments platform Faysal.

The list is completed by information platform InjoByte, mobile charging solution Integrity Media, ed-tech startup Labes Key, recruitment platform SMS Emploi, and analytics startup STATS CONGO.