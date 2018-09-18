Inaugural Africa Startup Summit set for Kigali in February

Disrupt Africa has partnered the continent’s leading tech conference Africa Tech Summit Kigali to launch a two-day startup-specific event showcasing Africa’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

The Africa Startup Summit will bring together stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent in Kigali, Rwanda, on February 14 -15, to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while showcasing Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.

The focus of the Summit will be on encouraging collaboration, with the aim of furthering the development of Africa’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem while connecting investors, corporates and startups.

In addition to engaging keynote speeches and interactive panel discussions, the Summit will feature workshops, break-out dig-deeps, startup pitches, an investor deal room, and a range of networking events. An expo area for startups, investors, and those wishing to connect with the ecosystem will be in operation throughout the event.

The Summit will also feature a pitching competition, with startups from across the continent selected to pitch in front of an audience of investors, potential partners and media, with prizes on offer. Applications will open for this in due course.

“We’re very excited to announce we’ll be hosting the first Africa Startup Summit in Kigali in February. Having spent the last four years working with so many amazing entrepreneurs, investors and enablers around Africa, we can’t wait to bring everyone together in one space and see the connections and magic happen,” says Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

“The importance of personal networks, and making new connections is paramount in the startup and investment space. We look forward to providing an upbeat and relevant event to encourage collaboration and conversations across Africa’s ecosystems,” says Tom Jackson, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

Africa Tech Summit Kigali first took place last year, featuring over 100 speakers and bringing together over more than 400 decision makers to discuss the present and the future of the African tech scene. The 2019 edition will feature the Future Summit and Creative Summit – running alongside the Startup Summit – providing a cross-sectional view of new technologies and opportunities across Africa.

Early Bird tickets are currently on sale here until September 30.

Further information and sponsorship and expo enquiries can be submitted here, or email Gabriella on gabriella@disrupt-africa.com, or Tom on tom@disrupt-africa.com.