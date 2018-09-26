Ivory Coast-based ticketing startup mTick expands to Senegal

Ivory Coast-based ticketing platform mTick has expanded its operations into Senegal after witnessing strong uptake in its home market.

Founded in 2015, mTick issues e-tickets for customers, with providers taking payment through mobile money and receiving real-time updates on sales.

Initially focused in inter-urban transportation ticketing, mTick has scaled into other kinds of ticketing such as events and sports, and has more than 2,800 users in Ivory Coast. Since launching in Senegal, it has already had 150 users.

Founder Abdoulaye Bill Diara told Disrupt Africa mTick is self-funded, but pleased with its growth.

“The activity is growing quite well but not as fast as it could because lot of people aren’t aware of the existence of this strong and easy way to buy tickets,” he said.

Regardless, mTick is already in discussions about launching in another new market, and is interested in securing investment and partners in countries like Mali and Nigeria.