Kenyan logistics startup Bwala raises $238k

Kenyan logistics startup Bwala Africa has raised KES24 million (US$238,000) in debt financing as it launches BwalaPay to meet the rising demand for last mile e-commerce connectivity and safety.

Launched in January, Bwala Africa is a last mile logistics marketplace that has so far recorded over 6,000 deliveries in Nairobi.

It has now secured debt financing from the South Africa-based bank CfC Stanbic to meet the rising demand for last mile fleet connectivity, which it will use to roll out eight new trucks. The startup has recently landed partnerships with Copia, Naivas and Jumia.

“We are also doing collections, through BwalaPay, our escrow system. BwalaPay allows customers to pay on delivery,” said Kennedy Nyabwala, Bwala Africa Group founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

The BwalaPay service will be extended to classifieds and other online business entities dealing with skeptical customers.

“Bwala Africa is also working on crowdsourcing logistics service providers to fleet owners and connect them to auto garages and mechanics around the country,” Nyabwala said.

The firm is also working on its on-demand last mile retail logistics section for its B2B and B2C customers in e-commerce and distribution.