Kenyan logistics startup Lori Systems expands to 3 new countries

Kenyan tech-enabled trucking logistics platform Lori Systems has announced its expansion into three new countries – Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Winner of last year’s TechCrunch Battlefield Africa competition, Lori Systems powers African logistics by providing supply chain management solutions to cargo owners, ensuring flexibility, reliability and cost savings.

More than 40 per cent of grains moving through Kenya to Uganda now move through the startup’s platform, and it has now announced it has opened operations in Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan. In addition to the expansion, Lori recently won multiple bids associated with the newly built US$4 billion railroad system in East Africa.

“We’re so excited to announce our working partnership with the Standard Gauge Rail in Kenya. In our continued efforts to bring down the costs of goods, we have been rapidly ramping up our operations to tackle massive transportation issues. We’ve already had success in bringing down direct costs of moving bulk grains, achieving a 17 per cent reduction in Uganda,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Josh Sandler.

Lori’s recent partnership with Kuehne + Nagel will allow it to extract greater insight from its logistics data and drive informed action through improved technology, analytics, and operations. Lori is providing Kuehne + Nagel with a customised, flexible solution to meet its specific needs and increase asset utilisation and customer satisfaction. Similar partnerships have recently been signed with DHL and Cargill.

“Over the past year, we have grown rapidly – both in terms of throughput on the system as well as the team. Our team has grown from 15 to 70 since February and adds experience from organisations such as McKinsey, DHL, and NASA. Lori is focused on hiring the best talent in order to execute on bringing down the costs of goods across the continent,” Sandler said.