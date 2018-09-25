Lagos to host Africa Fintech Summit in November

The Africa Fintech Summit will be held for the first time in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 8-9, on the heels of the earlier edition in Washington DC, which featured leading policymakers, C-suite business executives, startups and investors.

The summit, organised by Dedalus Global, gathers innovators, investors, policymakers and other key stakeholders in the fintech sector to discuss technologies transforming finance on the continent, debate regulatory policies, compare best practices, and forge new ventures.

Summit chairman Leland Rice said Lagos was an ideal host city, as an epicentre of Africa’s fintech revolution and the “driving force behind the continent’s entrepreneurial spirit”.

“The successes of companies such as Paga, Flutterwave, Mines, and Paystack have strategically positioned Lagos as the destination of choice for investors,” he said.

“The first edition of the Summit in DC was a launchpad for several milestone fintech deals struck among its delegates in the months after the event. We plan to build on these successes in Lagos, with a focus on bringing innovators and policymakers together to move the needle on fintech regulation and bringing founders and investors together to facilitate further capital raises.”

The two-day event will feature investor missions from the US, UK, and UAE, an Alpha Expo featuring the most exciting startups and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, a half-day blockchain masterclass, and an awards ceremony.