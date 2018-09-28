Meet the 10 startups pitching at Seedstars Maputo

Global startup competition Seedstars World has selected 10 startups to take part in its event in Maputo, Mozambique, where they will compete for a place at the global final and the chance to win US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Kenya, and holds its Mozambican event in Maputo today (September 28).

The winning startup will represent Mozambique at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next April, where it will have the opportunity to pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

The 10 selected startups include payments platform Bytecode Soluções Tecnologicas, commerce platform Cotus, e-health startup Huluka, ed-tech platform Marra Lá, and power management tool Output.

Savings startup ScripTech, news site Startup Africa News, insurtech startup Umbrella, integrated opinion platform WenaData, and agri-tech startup New Tech Lab complete the list.