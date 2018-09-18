Global startups competition Seedstars has announced the 8 Kenyan startups that will pitch at its event in Nairobi for a place in the global final and the chance of winning US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars, which has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda and Senegal, has partnered Nailab to hold its Kenyan leg on September 21.

The winner of the event will win an all-inclusive trip to Switzerland in April to compete at the Seedstars Summit for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

The selected startups are ed-tech platform Angaza Elimu, agri-tech startup Bitshamba, insurtech solution Bluewave, blockchain-based ID service Gravity.earth, health chat app Lily Health, sports facility booking app PataGrao, back office automation platform Paybobby, and sales force automation platform Optimetriks.

“We are excited to work with Seedstars once again and we acknowledge there is high value for entrepreneurs when ecosystem players work together. Seedstars has done a great job in helping build a healthy pipeline of enterprises that local hubs can continue supporting and we look forward to seeing more growth come of this programme for entrepreneurs,” said Josephine Mwangi, head of communications and stakeholder engagements at NaiLab.