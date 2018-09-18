Moroccan e-health startup DabaDoc raises funding from AXA

Moroccan startup DabaDoc, which allows users to find doctors and book appointments online, has raised funding from AXA Insurance Morocco to enhance the company’s footprint in its existing markets and further develop its offering.

Launched in 2014 by brother and sister Driss Drissi Kaitouni and Zineb Drissi Kaitouni, DabaDoc helps thousands of patients to connect with doctors through its platform each month, and has expanded into Algeria and Tunisia.



The investment means AXA becomes the first institutional investor in DabaDoc, which set out to democratise access to healthcare with its practice management solution and disruptive online booking technology. It has seen over two million appointments booked through its platform since its launch.

“We are at the inception of a disruption in the way healthcare is delivered. Having AXA as a shareholder adds an important dimension to our mission of democratising access to healthcare. We are excited about further growth prospects with this partnership and the expertise provided by AXA in our existing and future markets,” said Zineb Drissi-Kaitouni.

Philippe Rocard, chief executive officer (CEO) of AXA Insurance Morocco, said the digital revolution taking place in Morocco meant customer expectations are rapidly evolving.

“AXA is therefore committed to transforming its role of indemnity payer into a partner facilitating the lives of its customers thanks to its services. As such, we are happy to contribute to the growth of DabaDoc, an amazing Moroccan startup. DabaDoc offers innovative services in the healthcare space, especially by facilitating patient journeys,” he said.