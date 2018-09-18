Nairobi Garage to host MEST Incubator, ALU

Nairobi Garage has been selected to host the new Nairobi operations of the African Leadership University (ALU) and the Meltwater School of Entrepreneurial Technology (MEST), the latter of which will run its incubator from the co-working space.

MEST is set to launch its Kenya-based incubator from its new Nairobi Garage home, as part of an expansion across the continent.

“MEST Africa is on a rapid expansion across the continent, and so being able to have a plug-and-play space, with facility operations completely taken care of, allows us to focus on what we do best and execute that much faster. Our team also get really enjoy the buzz, energy and serendipity that comes from being around the great extended network of businesses that work from Nairobi Garage,” said Aaron Fu, managing director of MEST Africa.

ALU – which has existing operations in Mauritius and Rwanda – is expanding to Nairobi with its new offering ALX, a six-month leadership programme that empowers high potential individuals to launch careers of impact or their own venture.

“We chose Nairobi Garage because we wanted to focus on what we do best, and outsource the hassle of office operations to someone who is the best at that. It has been great to have a custom-built solution and also plug in to the amazing network available at Nairobi Garage,” said Victoria Peill, head of ALX at African Leadership Group.

With two spaces covering 50,000 square feet in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi Garage is the largest co-working space provider in Africa, and said its selection by industry leaders such as ALU and MEST provides another endorsement of serviced shared workspace as an ideal office solution for African companies.

“With the increased supply of offices in Nairobi, businesses have a lot of choice when it comes to their workspace solution – so it’s important that business owners get it right and choose an option that really works for them. We’re very pleased to welcome the African Leadership University and MEST to our network of members – their decision to trust Nairobi Garage with their workspace needs really underscores the value of a well managed and serviced solution that also provides access to a vibrant network and market,” said Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage.

“Opting for the extensive services we offer makes a lot of business sense when you consider all the time, energy and capital expenditure that goes it to establishing an office space alone – particularly when your business is expanding and you don’t know how much space you’re actually going to need in two or three years. More and more, smart business leaders are understanding that a service like Nairobi Garage makes a lot of financial sense.”