Nigeria’s Crop2Cash winner of Wennovation Agri-Tech Demo Day

Nigerian startup Crop2Cash, which connects farmers with capital and markets, has been named winner of the Wennovation Hub Agri-Tech Incubation Startup Demo Day, taking home NGN1.25 million (US$3,500) in prize money.

Disrupt Africa reported in April the Lagos-based Wennovation Hub launched its Agri-Tech Incubation Programme, a seven-week programme that saw 10 startups take part.

The programme culminated with a demo day at the headquarters of sponsor FCMB, which saw Crop2Cash, which allows users to order produce directly from farmers, win the overall prize, consisting of the cash prize plus six months of free workspace, access to Wennovation Hub’s networks and six months of mentorship.

Runner-up was DilivasBox, which sells farm produce to customers alongside a corresponding nutritional recipe. The startup took home NGN1 million (US$2,800) in prize money.

The startups had five minutes to pitch in front of a jury that included Wennovation Hub executive partner Michael Oluwagbemi and FCMB divisional head for agri-business Kudzai Gumuyu. The other eight startups that took part were Agro Mart, Oga Farmer, Kosher, Alosfarm, Comestibles, Green Maples Agro-Allied Ventures, Farmmonie and FarmSpark.

“We are very excited to organise this event, proving that Wennovation Hub plays a huge role in ensuring that locally developed innovations are engaged in solving the myriad of challenges in the agricultural sector,” said Oluwagbemi.