Nigeria’s Hubs.ng launches AI-based digital assistant

Nigerian startup Hubs.ng has launched Emily, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital assistant, integrated with its new app.

Disrupt Africa reported in February on the launch of Hubs.ng, an online ecosystem offering an extensive range of digital services to boost the use of tech in everyday life.

Inspired by the concept of a bricks-and-mortar tech hub, Hubs.ng launched with an offering of 12 digital services, ranging from a website builder and hosting service, to an e-publishing tool, and a jobs platform.

It has now rolled out Emily, which doubles as a customer care agent for reviews and questions from users. All reviews and questions are further handled by real customer care representatives, with replies sent to the respective users.



Hubs.ng chief operations officer (COO) Philia Mic-Julius said the release of Emily was a furtherance of the startup’s vision to build a digital Nigeria.

“Emily is an in-app assistant for the Hubs.ng digital ecosystem. We released it as part of our continuous effort to create a better user experience for our users. Emily helps users to find the appropriate service they need, looking at our collection of services it will be easier to have an assistant to help choose,” he said.

“Emily’s impact will be the conversion of a visitor to an active user, because Emily’s approach is friendly and answers the users’ questions on what they would like to do on Hubs.ng.”