SA deliveries startup Droppa launches retail gateway

South African on-demand delivery startup Droppa has launched Droppa Retail, a gateway for retail stores, warehouses and distribution centres to make deliveries to their customers.

Launched in April 2016, Droppa makes it easier and safer to transport household goods and furniture, with customers accessing its screened drivers through its website and mobile apps.

Droppa Retail, a new feature on the Droppa online platform, has access to over 100 delivery vehicles, aiming to make it easier for retailers to have goods delivered to the homes of customers immediately after purchase. Retailers can now register with Droppa and have this value added to their supply chain.

“With our affordable delivery rates customers can rest at ease while the retailer manages the delivery. Droppa Retail customers can track their delivery from the retail store to the drop off point,” Droppa said.

The service is currently only available in Gauteng, but Droppa told Disrupt Africa last year it had plans to expand to Cape Town and Durban in due course.