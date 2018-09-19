SA entrepreneurs invited to apply for Future Females Business School

Future Females, a Cape Town-based initiative dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs, has opened applications for the Future Females Business School powered by The Growth Academy.

The Future Females Business School is a three-month virtual incubator commencing next month that will support 50 female entrepreneurs in transforming their ideas into proven, profitable businesses.

Powered by The Growth Academy, the school is launching to meet the needs of early-stage female entrepreneurs, and give them the mindset and all the essential skills to build a fundable business.

“Everyone has great ideas. But the idea is just an idea until it is well executed. What holds most entrepreneurs back is they don’t know where to begin or they are missing the fundamentals of building a successful business,” said Future Females co-founder Lauren Dallas.

“Through the Future Females Business School, we want to provide them with the required skill set, as well as with a community of like-minded individuals.”

The virtual incubation programme is made up of 12 content modules that cover all the components of starting and growing your own business. Applications are open until September 23.