Seedstars looking for DRC startups

Applications are open to the Kinshasa leg of the Seedstars World pitching competition, with up to 12 startups to be selected to compete for the chance to represent the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the global Seedstars Summit where US$1 million in equity investment stands to be won.

Seedstars is back on the road seeking entrepreneurs in emerging markets around the world, following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April – won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta. African events have already been held in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya and Uganda; with the Senegalese event set for Friday (September 7).

This year marks the second time Seedstars World is hosting an event in the DRC, with the competition set for September 21 to be held at Ingenious City – an initiative launched earlier this year, bringing together five startup incubators in a single space in Kinshasa.

Startups applying to pitch need to be less than two years old; must have raised less than US$500,000 in funding; and must have a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. The Seedstars team will also look at startups’ regional and global scalability.

Up to 12 startups will be selected to pitch – in English – at the event, with the winner to travel to Switzerland to represent the DRC at the global finals next year, where the global winner stands to secure up to US$1 million in equity investment.

“Seedstars World is a platform that connects investors and stakeholders with the next generation of entrepreneurs. Since this will be our second time organising the event in Kinshasa, the stakes are high and we are very excited. We’ve been in this ecosystem for more than two years now and know there are companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo developing high-quality products. We are looking for the best and will take it with us to Switzerland in 2019,” says Claudia Makadristo, regional manager for Africa at Seedstars.

Applications are open here, until September 7.