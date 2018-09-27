Seedstars opens applications for event in Angola

Global startups competition Seedstars has opened applications for its event in Luanda, Angola, the winner of which will pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment at the global final next year.

Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Kenya, and will hold its Angolan event on October 12 at KiandaHub.

The winner of the event will take part in the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April of next year, earning the opportunity to pitch against other startups from across the world for up to US$1 million in equity investment and other prizes.

Applications are open until October 1 for the Luanda event, with startups needing to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. The Seedstars team will also look at a startup’s regional and global scalability.